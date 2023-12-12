Top 10 Bollywood celebs who quit acting, here's what they are doing today

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023

Vivaah girl Amrita Rao quit acting but now runs a YouTube channel with her husband RJ Anmol.

Mayuri Kango who featured in movies like Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet and Papa Kehte Hai is now working as India Industry head at Google India.

Twinkle Khanna quit acting to pursue her career in writing and is now an accomplished author.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa actor Imran Khan now lives a life at peace away from showbiz.

Uday Chopra quit acting and went on to produce Hollywood films.

Preity Zinta quit acting and moved to Los Angeles with her husband after marriage.

Zayed Khan stopped his acting career years ago but is now said to make a comeback.

Reddy and Gajhini actress Asin retired from acting and is living a life with her husband Rahul Sharma.

Tanushree Dutta quit acting but a few years back pioneered the #metoo movement.

Riya Sen admitted to being sexualized in movies so she stopped acting.

