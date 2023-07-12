Top 10 Bollywood celebs who quit alcohol, check their reasons

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023

Pooja Bhatt quit alcohol as she had a drinking problem.

Javed Akhtar had confessed that he used to drink for pleasure and quit the same reportedly in 1991.

After her battle with cancer, Manisha Koirala has completely given up on her habit of drinking alcohol.

Dharmendra bid adieu to alcohol in 2011 keeping in mind his deteriorating health conditions.

Aamir Khan used to drink an entire bottle and later left it to be sober.

Amitabh Bachchan quit drinking and shared his experience of consuming pure alcohol with his classmates during his post-graduation years due to which he fell sick.

Sanjay Dutt was addicted to drugs and alcohol and so he left it.

Fardeen Khan underwent a detoxification course as he was addicted to alcohol.

Rahul Mahajan was an alcoholic and reportedly he left the same because he was embroiled in controversies.

Prateik Babbar had struggled with alcohol and revealed that it isn’t the answer or the solution to life’s miseries.

