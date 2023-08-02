Top 10 Bollywood celebs who spent time in jail

Here is a look at famous Bollywood celebs who have been to jail.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023
The actress and rumoured girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8, 2020.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks in 1998 during the shooting of his film ‘Hum Sath Sath Hain’.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt was sentenced to six years in jail but his sentence was reduced to five years by the Supreme Court in 2013.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fardeen Khan was held by the Mumbai Police in 2001 for possession of drugsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Actor Shiney Ahuja was sentenced to seven years in jail by a special fast-track court for raping his domestic help.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sooraj Pancholi was briefly jailed under IPC section 306, on charges of abetting the suicide of actor Jiah Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is the latest in several high-profile cases from the glamour industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2006, the actor was in his Hayabusa loses control and hit a cycle where two pedestrians get injured.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2009, Akshay Kumar did an awkward demand of unzipping his jeans to wife, writer and former actress. He went to the jail and came back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor got jailed for a cheque dishonor case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
