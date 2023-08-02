Top 10 Bollywood celebs who spent time in jail

Here is a look at famous Bollywood celebs who have been to jail.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023

Rhea Chakraborty

The actress and rumoured girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8, 2020.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks in 1998 during the shooting of his film ‘Hum Sath Sath Hain’.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt was sentenced to six years in jail but his sentence was reduced to five years by the Supreme Court in 2013.

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan was held by the Mumbai Police in 2001 for possession of drugs

Shiney Ahuja

Actor Shiney Ahuja was sentenced to seven years in jail by a special fast-track court for raping his domestic help.

Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi was briefly jailed under IPC section 306, on charges of abetting the suicide of actor Jiah Khan.

Aryan Khan

The arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is the latest in several high-profile cases from the glamour industry.

John Abraham

In 2006, the actor was in his Hayabusa loses control and hit a cycle where two pedestrians get injured.

Akshay Kumar

In 2009, Akshay Kumar did an awkward demand of unzipping his jeans to wife, writer and former actress. He went to the jail and came back.

Suniel Shetty

The actor got jailed for a cheque dishonor case.

