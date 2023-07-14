Top 10 Bollywood celebs who spoke about being cheated in a relationship
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023
Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh and cheated on her reportedly with Rosa Catalano.

Ranbir Kapoor cheated on Deepika Padukone with Katrina Kaif.

Aamir Khan fell for Kiran Rao after Reena Dutta.

Shahid Kapoor got cheated by Kareena Kapoor Khan who left him for Saif Ali Khan.

Adhuna Akhtar was dropped by Farhan Akhtar for Aditi Rao Hydari reportedly.

Boney Kapoor cheated on Mona Kapoor reportedly for Sridevi.

Mrunal Thakur also had revealed she was cheated in love.

Zareena Wahab was cheated on by her husband Aditya Pancholi for Kangana Ranaut.

Dharmendra left his love for Prakash Kaur and went behind Hema Malini.

Rajesh Khanna cheated on Dimple Kapadia reportedly for Anita Advani.

Think of Bollywood heroes and you are reminded of the 'happily ever after' lives.

These stars were cheated on by their partners.

