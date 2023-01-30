Top 10 Bollywood celebs who stopped their husbands to work with these co-stars

We have made a compilation of hot Bollywood wives who have stopped their husbands from working with these female actresses.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2023

Alia Bhatt

She does not want her husband Ranbir Kapoor to share screenspace with his ex-Katrina Kaif.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol Devgan

She stopped Ajay Devgn from working with Kangana Ranaut who reportedly started feeling for Ajay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaya Bachchan

Jaya had taken a strong step and stopped her husband Amitabh Bachchan from working with Rekha. Their Silsila was known to all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

She may not let her husband Vicky Kaushal work with Deepika Padukone as she shares a cold war with her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twinkle Khanna

She had reportedly stopped her husband Akshay Kumar from working with Priyanka Chopra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

She has banned her husband Ranveer Singh from working with Katrina Kaif. Deepika and Katrina share a cold war with one another.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sussane Khan

When she was married to Hrithik Roshan she had issues with his Kites co-star Barbara Mori with whom the actor reportedly had an affair. They were never seen on and off-screen later.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauri Khan

Reportedly, she had a big issue with SRK's Don 2 co-star Priyanka Chopra, with whom reportedly SRK had a relation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol bans Ajay

She was not happy with the fact that Ajay wss working with Karisma. Reportedly he had cheated on Karisma before Kajol but again developed connect.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauri Khan insecure

She was not fond of Priyanka and reportedly did not allow SRK to work with her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 costliest things owned by Rashmika Mandanna

 

 Find Out More