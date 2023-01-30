Top 10 Bollywood celebs who stopped their husbands to work with these co-stars

We have made a compilation of hot Bollywood wives who have stopped their husbands from working with these female actresses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2023
She does not want her husband Ranbir Kapoor to share screenspace with his ex-Katrina Kaif.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She stopped Ajay Devgn from working with Kangana Ranaut who reportedly started feeling for Ajay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaya had taken a strong step and stopped her husband Amitabh Bachchan from working with Rekha. Their Silsila was known to all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She may not let her husband Vicky Kaushal work with Deepika Padukone as she shares a cold war with her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She had reportedly stopped her husband Akshay Kumar from working with Priyanka Chopra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has banned her husband Ranveer Singh from working with Katrina Kaif. Deepika and Katrina share a cold war with one another.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When she was married to Hrithik Roshan she had issues with his Kites co-star Barbara Mori with whom the actor reportedly had an affair. They were never seen on and off-screen later.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, she had a big issue with SRK's Don 2 co-star Priyanka Chopra, with whom reportedly SRK had a relation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was not happy with the fact that Ajay wss working with Karisma. Reportedly he had cheated on Karisma before Kajol but again developed connect.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was not fond of Priyanka and reportedly did not allow SRK to work with her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
