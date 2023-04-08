Top 10 divas who struggled with body image issues

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2023

Priyanka Chopra once opened up and said that she does get affected over how her body has changed with ageing. But she has come to accept it. .

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor has often spoken about how scrutiny of female bodies and how she always wondered about not having a perfect figure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha has also often spoken about body shaming and her struggle with weight. Sonakshi Sinha has also often spoken about body shaming and her struggle with weight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti Chopra underwent a massive transformation. In an interview she revealed that she didn't feel confident over how she looked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ileana Dcruz once said that she suffered body shamming since the age of 12.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidya Balan once opened up on how her weight gain had become a national issue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt once shared that she sought therepy to deal with her body image issues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana Khan once penned a lengthy note on colourism and how she is targetted for her skin tone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lisa Haydon once shared that she was body shamed for being too skinny.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anshula Kapoor who has undergone a massive transformation is all about body positivity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika Arora's hottest bikini photos

 

 Find Out More