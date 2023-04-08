Top 10 divas who struggled with body image issues
Nikita Thakkar
Priyanka Chopra once opened up and said that she does get affected over how her body has changed with ageing. But she has come to accept it. .
Sonam Kapoor has often spoken about how scrutiny of female bodies and how she always wondered about not having a perfect figure.
Sonakshi Sinha has also often spoken about body shaming and her struggle with weight. Sonakshi Sinha has also often spoken about body shaming and her struggle with weight.
Parineeti Chopra underwent a massive transformation. In an interview she revealed that she didn't feel confident over how she looked.
Ileana Dcruz once said that she suffered body shamming since the age of 12.
Vidya Balan once opened up on how her weight gain had become a national issue.
Alia Bhatt once shared that she sought therepy to deal with her body image issues.
Suhana Khan once penned a lengthy note on colourism and how she is targetted for her skin tone.
Lisa Haydon once shared that she was body shamed for being too skinny.
Anshula Kapoor who has undergone a massive transformation is all about body positivity.
