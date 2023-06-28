Top 10 Bollywood celebs who were replaced overnight from big banner films

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023

Dharma announced Kartik Aaryan's exit from Dostana 2.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a part of Chalte Chalte but was replaced by Rani Mukerji.

Shraddha Kapoor dropped out of Saina Nehwal's biopic and the role went to Parineeti Chopra.

Sonu Sood and Kangana Ranaut had a much-publicized squabble during the filming of Manikarnika and so the actor was removed.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was to star in Half Girlfriend but Arjun Kapoor took his place.

Alia Bhatt reportedly was removed from Raabta.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was to make her debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai but got removed.

Taapsee Pannu was once replaced as the hero did not want her in the movie.

Shefali Shah has also been replaced by a bigger star in the past.

Katrina Kaif was replaced by Tara Sharma in the 2003 film Saaya,

Bollywood actors replaced in movies midway is not something new.

