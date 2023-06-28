Top 10 Bollywood celebs who were replaced overnight from big banner films
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023
Dharma announced Kartik Aaryan's exit from Dostana 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a part of Chalte Chalte but was replaced by Rani Mukerji.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor dropped out of Saina Nehwal's biopic and the role went to Parineeti Chopra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonu Sood and Kangana Ranaut had a much-publicized squabble during the filming of Manikarnika and so the actor was removed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was to star in Half Girlfriend but Arjun Kapoor took his place.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt reportedly was removed from Raabta.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan was to make her debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai but got removed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Pannu was once replaced as the hero did not want her in the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali Shah has also been replaced by a bigger star in the past.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif was replaced by Tara Sharma in the 2003 film Saaya,
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood actors replaced in movies midway is not something new.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Follow us on Google NewsBollywood actors.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: AI reimagines Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli and top celebs as Indiana Jones; results are shocking
Find Out More