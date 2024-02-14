Top 10 Bollywood celebs who worked odd jobs before becoming actors
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024
Before becoming a successful actor, Akshay Kumar worked as a chef and waiter in Bangkok.
Rajinikanth worked as a coolie, carpenter, and bus conductor before finding fame in the film industry.
Parineeti Chopra was a marketing intern at Yash Raj Films before making her debut in the industry.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as a chemist and later as a watchman before pursuing acting.
Before entering Bollywood, Boman Irani worked as a waiter and room service staff at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai.
Rajkummar Rao worked as a background actor and also at a hotel before making his mark in Bollywood.
Manoj Bajpayee worked as a teacher and even as a watchman before finding success in acting.
Nana Patekar worked odd jobs including that of a taxi driver and a construction worker before entering the film industry.
Johnny Lever worked in various odd jobs, including selling pens on the streets, before pursuing a career in acting.
Before her acting debut, Bhumi Pednekar worked as an assistant casting director and also as an employee at Yash Raj Films.
