Top 10 Bollywood celebs with gorgeous homes abroad

Your favourite Bollywood stars have exclusive homes abroad where they usually go for vacations. Check out the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

The actor has a luxurious house at The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai of Rs. 17.84 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan

The megastar has a sprawling apartment in Paris.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The pair have a villa apartment in Jumeirah’s Golf Estates, Dubai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan- Kareena Kapoor Khan

They have a luxurious home in Switerzland worth Rs 33 crore reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

The actor is the owner of a hill and a few houses and bungalows in Toronto, Canada.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

The actor has an apartment in Dubai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham

The actor has a home in Bel Air area, Los Angeles, USA.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam and Anand Ahuja have a home in the Bohemian area of London, Notting Hills.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

She has a home with Nick Jonas at Encino, Los Angeles, California.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

She has a villa home in Palm Jumeirah and a 7 BHK home name Raj Mahal in Weybridge, Surrey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Kapil Sharma Show cast and their educational qualifications

 

 Find Out More