Top 10 Bollywood comedy films to watch on OTT before their sequels with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others hit the theatres

Best Bollywood comedy films to watch on OTT platforms.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Bhagam Bhag - Prime Video

The story is about a theatre group who find themselves in huge trouble in an unknown country .

Hera Pheri - Prime Video

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal's classic film is everyone's favourite.

Housefull - ZEE5

The story is about a ‘loser’ who is ruled by bad luck.

Golmaal - Disney+ Hotstar

A big spinning web of lies and stories of 4 friends will keep you engaged.

Fukrey - Netflix

Four young friends tackling problems and coming up with solutions.

Awara Paagal Deewana - Prime Video

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's well-constructed blockbuster is high on comedy.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S - Prime Video

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's on-screen chemistry will make you miss your partner in crime.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa - Prime Video

A perfect comedy thriller with Akshay Kumar in the main role will make you laugh and scared at the same time.

Welcome - Prime Video

Akshay Kumar's comedy film will tickle your funny bone.

Stree - Netflix

The story is about a spirit of a woman who attacks men at night.

