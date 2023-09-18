Top 10 Bollywood comedy films to watch on OTT before their sequels with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others hit the theatres

Best Bollywood comedy films to watch on OTT platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
The story is about a theatre group who find themselves in huge trouble in an unknown country .Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal's classic film is everyone's favourite.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about a ‘loser’ who is ruled by bad luck.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A big spinning web of lies and stories of 4 friends will keep you engaged.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Four young friends tackling problems and coming up with solutions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's well-constructed blockbuster is high on comedy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's on-screen chemistry will make you miss your partner in crime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A perfect comedy thriller with Akshay Kumar in the main role will make you laugh and scared at the same time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's comedy film will tickle your funny bone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about a spirit of a woman who attacks men at night.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!