Top 10 Bollywood controversies of 2023 around Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and more stars

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023

The year started with a controversy regarding an orange bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the movie Pathaan which many didn’t like.

Many people declared Ranbir Kapoor as toxic when he asked Alia Bhatt to wipe off the lipstick because he didn’t like it, according to some he is too controlling.

The release of Adipurush sparked another religious controversy as the movie’s dialogues were far from being historically accurate.

Nawazuddin Sidiqiui's kiss with Avneet Kaur in the movie Tiku Weds Sheru weirded out a lot as it was a 49-year-old kissing a 22-year-old girl.

Rashmika’s deepfake video of her face edited onto the face of an influencer sparked controversy regarding the use of technology.

Deepika Padukone saw herself in controversy again after her remarks regarding his relationship with Ranveer before their marriage.

Animal came into a lot of spotlight which came with negative reviews as the movie was said to glorify toxic masculinity among many other things.

Mansoor Ali Khan reviewed Leo and expressed disappointment with the lack of “bedroom scenes” in the movie with Trisha Krishnan for which he faced a lot of backlash.

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 struggled with obtaining certificates with a total of about 35 scenes being removed from the movie before its release.

Varun Dhawan came under fire for making supermodel Gigi Hadid uncomfortable on stage, twirling her around and even giving her a peck on the cheek.

