Top 10 Bollywood couples who allegedly cheated on their partners

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023

Akshay Kumar cheated on Raveena Tandon when he was dating Shilpa Shetty.

Aamir Khan cheated on his wife Reena Dutta while shooting Lagaan with Kiran Rao.

Ranbir Kapoor cheated on Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif before marrying Alia Bhatt.

Kareena Kapoor Khan allegedly cheated on Shahid Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan reportedly had an affair with Italian model Rsa Catalano when he married Amrita Singh.

Rajesh Khanna allegedly had extramarital affair when he was married to Dimple Kapadia.

Govinda admitted cheating on his wife Sunita with other actresses.

Kamal Haasan cheated on his first wife and Sarika.

Dharmendra cheated on his wife and married Hema Malini.

Amitabh Bachchan was allegedly involved in an affair with Rekha while he was married to Jaya Bachchan.

