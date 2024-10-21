Top 10 Bollywood couples who celebrated Karwa Chauth 2024

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2024

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated Karwa Chauth together.

They were seen twinning in red and looked stunning.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat shared love-soaked pictures on Instagram and set the screens on fire with their cuteness.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together and observed fast for each other.

Parineeti Chopra shared pictures from her Karwa Chauth 2024 celebration and wrote, 'My moon and my stars... Happy Karwa Chauth love of my life! - Raghav Chadha'.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth who got married on September 16 are head over heels in love with one another.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram paint the town red with their love and give major couple goals.

DJ Yogii and Charu Semwal who got married a few days ago celebrated the festival together as a married couple.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant who got married on July 12, 2024 celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together.

