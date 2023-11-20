Top 10 Bollywood couples who chose to get married in November and December
Bollywood Staff
Nov 20, 2023
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s wedding was very private and even the media was told to keep distance. They tied the knot in Khandala on November 22, 2009.
Salman's sister Arpita Khan married on November 18, 2014, in Hyderabad in presence of SRK and others.
It really was a grand affair when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli finally decided to marry. They tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy.
Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur also had a very private marriage in Mumbai. It was held on December 14, 2012.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on 14th November. The ceremony took place twice with one being a traditional Konkani and other being Sindhi-Punjabi.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married on 1st December, 2018 in a grand wedding. Held in Umaid Bhawan in Udaipur.
Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao on December 28, 2005. However, the couple divorced after around 6 years on December 5, 2011.
Famous comedian and actor Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018. Many of Kapil’s friends attended the wedding.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021. The wedding ceremony was held in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married on December 20, 2000, even before his debut in the film industry.
