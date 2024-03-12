Top 10 Bollywood couples who went from reel to real love
Nishant
Mar 12, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started dating during Brahmastra in 2022 and had a dreamy wedding ceremony in 2022 and are now parents.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal began dating during Fukrey, in 2012 and got married in 2020.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol found love on the set of Hulchul in 1995, married in 1999, and have two children.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna fell in love on the set of International Khiladi in 1999, married in 2001, and have two children together.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the set of Alone in 2015 and married each other a year later in 2016.
Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh began dating while filming their debut movie Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and married after 12 years.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh met on the set of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, and married in 2018 after several movies together.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan gell in love during Tashan in 2008, married in 2012, and have two sons.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan found love on the set of Guru in 2007 and married in the same year.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumored to have started dating during Shershaah in 2021, and confirmed their relationship on KWK.
