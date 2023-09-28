Top 10 Bollywood crime thrillers based on true crimes on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

The best of Bollywood crime thriller films based on real life events on OTT.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

No One Killed Jessica (Netflix)

A woman joins forces with a top lawyer to avenge her sister’s murder.

Talvar (Disney+ Hotstar)

The film is loosely based on the infamous double murder case involving a teenage girl and a family servant.

Rustom (Zee5)

A naval officer finds out about his wife’s extra marital affair with his friend and is accused of murder.

Raman Raghav 2.0 (Zee5)

The film is based on a cop and a disturbed serial killer who are more alike than it seems.

Gangs of Wasseypur (Amazon Prime Video)

A deadly blood feud between three generations of two rival families.

Madras Cafe (Netflix)

An Indian intelligence agent gets embroiled into a civil war in Sri Lanka.

Shootout At Lokhandwala (Jio Cinema)

Based on a real-life gun battle between the Mumbai police and gangsters.

Rahasya (Zee5)

Another take on the infamous Arushi Talvar murder case from her father’s angle.

Special 26 (YouTube)

A heist thriller about a gang of tricksters posing as CBI officers and conducting fake raids.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (Disney+ Hotstar)

A tale of two gangsters who aim to rule Mumbai on their own terms.

