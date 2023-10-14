Top 10 Bollywood dark comedy movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of black comedy movies to watch on various OTT platformsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
A comedy of errors unfolds when a small-time debt collector gets embroiled in the world of kidnapping and ransom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A darkly comedic anthology film weaves together the lives of four characters, showcasing their fates, humor, and chaos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A comedy-drama that deals with issues of premature balding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A satirical take on the state of rural India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A night of chaos and dark humor in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A hilarious take on property disputes and middle-class dreams.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film humorously addresses the taboo topic of erectile dysfunction within a conservative Indian family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film revolves around the life of a sex addict and his comical encounters with various women, combining humor and a darker undertone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After being diagnosed with a terminal illness, a man decides to live life to the fullest, leading to a night of absurd, darkly comic adventures.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a small town, men are terrorized by a female spirit who kidnaps them during a local festival, leading to hilarious yet eerie situations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
