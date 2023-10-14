Top 10 Bollywood dark comedy movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of black comedy movies to watch on various OTT platforms

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

Phas Gaye Re Obama - Amazon Prime Video

A comedy of errors unfolds when a small-time debt collector gets embroiled in the world of kidnapping and ransom.

Ludo - Netflix

A darkly comedic anthology film weaves together the lives of four characters, showcasing their fates, humor, and chaos.

Bala - Disney+ Hotstar

A comedy-drama that deals with issues of premature balding.

Peepli Live - Netflix

A satirical take on the state of rural India.

Ek Chalis Ki Last Local - Amazon Prime Video

A night of chaos and dark humor in Mumbai.

Khosla Ka Ghosla - Disney+ Hotstar

A hilarious take on property disputes and middle-class dreams.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan - Amazon Prime Video

This film humorously addresses the taboo topic of erectile dysfunction within a conservative Indian family.

Hunterrr - Amazon Prime Video

This film revolves around the life of a sex addict and his comical encounters with various women, combining humor and a darker undertone.

Kaalakaandi - Disney+ Hotstar

After being diagnosed with a terminal illness, a man decides to live life to the fullest, leading to a night of absurd, darkly comic adventures.

Stree - Netflix

In a small town, men are terrorized by a female spirit who kidnaps them during a local festival, leading to hilarious yet eerie situations.

