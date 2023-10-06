Top 10 best dark comedy movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Darlings to Delhi Belly: A look at best dark comedies by Bollywood.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana

The movie on Netflix falls under the category of black comedy. It is about a blind man witnessing a murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darlings starring Alia Bhatt

The film on Netflix is about a woman seeking revenge from her abusive husband.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lipstick Under My Burkha

The film has the most versatile actors like Konkana Sen, Ratna Pathak Shah and more. The dark comedy about secret lives of woman is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaalakaandi starring Saif Ali Khan

Kaalakaandi is a story of a man who gets to know that he only has a month to live. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monica, O My Darling

The film with Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and more is on Netflix. It's about a man planning a perfect murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaitaan starring Kalki Keochlin

Shaitaan is one of the best dark comedies by Bollywood. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ludo by Anurag Basu

The multi-starrer has four different stories linked in the most entertaining way. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dev D starring Abhay Deol

Dev D starring Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and more is considered to be the best black comedy films ever. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Belly starring Imran Khan

Delhi Belly is a laugh riot to say the least. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blackmail starring Irrfan Khan

The story revolves around a man who seeks revenge from his cheating wife. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana

The film is a satire about a man suffering from baldness and how it impacts his confidence. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

The story of two photographers accidentally capturing a murder is the most entertaining dark comedy ever. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 on OTT: Top 10 action-packed films to watch on Zee5 along with Sunny Deol starrer

 

 Find Out More