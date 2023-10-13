Top 10 Bollywood directors and what makes their films blockbusters

Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and more directors who are known for their unique styles.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Rohit Shetty

Flying cars, never-seen-before action sequences and Bollywood style catchy songs - a Rohit Shetty film is incomplete without all of this.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Grandeur and visual treat make for the crux of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. He makes period dramas the best. Padmaavat, Gangubai Kathiawadi and more are proof.

Anurag Kashyap

Dark, edgy and realistic are terms that define a Anurag Kashyap film. Fans love his films as they are rooted in reality.

Karan Johar

A Dharma film is nothing short of an extravaganza. Every celebration, every song and every moment is larger-than-life in his life.

Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani is known to make films with strong messages but in the most feel-good way possible. For example, 3 Idiots, PK, Munnai Bhai MBBS and more.

Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya excels in making family dramas like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Hum Saath Saath Hain and more. His films connect with the audience as they are high on family values.

Kabir Khan

He has extensively worked on documentaries and also made films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan and more. His films are a perfect blend of commercial cinema and quality cinema.

Priyadarshan

He is best known for making slapstick comedies. He is the man behind Hera Pheri, Hungama, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and more.

Imtiaz Ali

He showcases love in the most beautiful way and that is why his films work. Best example is Jab We Met.

Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan is known for making gritty films that leave audiences hooked to the screens throughout. Andhadhun, Badlapur and more are made by him.

Zoya Akhtar

She is among the new age directors who blends reality with quality filmmaking. Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do and more are made by her.

Mohit Suri

The director is known to make the best musicals. His films always have great music that leaves fans hooked.

