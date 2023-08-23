Top 10 Bollywood directors who are lucky for the box office

We give you a lowdown on Bollywood directors who are known for delivering hits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
Rohit Shetty, popular for actioners and action comedies, has often set the cash registers ringing at the box office.
In the last two and a half decades, the director has churned out several brilliant films that have been BO hits.
Rajkumar Hirani's thought-provoking yet entertaining movies often strike a chord with the audience.
Anil Sharma's Gadar (2021) was a blockbuster. Its sequel Gadar 2 (2023) has shattered several records.
Karan Johar has several box office hits to his credit.
One of the most popular filmmaker, Anees Bazmee has proved his mettle in directing comedy films.
Siddharth Anand's Pathaan was a hit within a few days and before that War was successful too.
He often blends patriotism and human stories, which resonate well with viewers.
The director blends entertainment with emotions to churn out blockbusters. Remember Tiger Zinda Hai?
Ayan Mukerjee's YJHD and Brahmastra performed well at the box office.
