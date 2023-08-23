Top 10 Bollywood directors who are lucky for the box office

We give you a lowdown on Bollywood directors who are known for delivering hits.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty, popular for actioners and action comedies, has often set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In the last two and a half decades, the director has churned out several brilliant films that have been BO hits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani’s thought-provoking yet entertaining movies often strike a chord with the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Sharma

Anil Sharma’s Gadar (2021) was a blockbuster. Its sequel Gadar 2 (2023) has shattered several records.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Johar

Karan Johar has several box office hits to his credit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anees Bazmee

One of the most popular filmmaker, Anees Bazmee has proved his mettle in directing comedy films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan was a hit within a few days and before that War was successful too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabir Khan

He often blends patriotism and human stories, which resonate well with viewers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ali Abbas Zafar

The director blends entertainment with emotions to churn out blockbusters. Remember Tiger Zinda Hai?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayan Mukherjee

Ayan Mukerjee’s YJHD and Brahmastra performed well at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actors and their obsessions

 

 Find Out More