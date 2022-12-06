Flora Saini

She had done a lesbian love-making scene with Anveshi Jain's in Ekta Kapoor's Gandii Baat.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Kiara Advani

The actress was seen using a vibrator for self-pleasure in Vicky Kaushal's Lust Stories. The scene was a total bold and beautiful.

Rasika Duggal

Remember Beena Tripathi doing bold scenes with her father-in-law who had coerced her into sex?

Naina Ganguly

She had done a bold scene in the Bengali web series Charitraheen 2.

Aditi Pohankar

The actress had a fiercely intimating scene in She series where she crossed all her limits.

Tridha Choudhury

She had done a bold scene in Aashram season 3 which was jaw-dropping.

Rajshri Deshpande

She had gone topless in the love-making scene with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games.

Shama Sikander

Her bold avatar in her short film Sexaholic had blown everyone's mind. Her acting was loved by all.

Karishma Sharma

She was seen having a lot of sex in Ragini MMS. She had to show a lot of her skin.

Sunny Leone

She had done her first bold love-making scene with Randeep Hodda in Jism 2 which was all things steamy.

