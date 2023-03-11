Top 10 Bollywood divas in shimmery outfits

There are many top Bollywood heroines who know to rock and slay in shimmery outfits and how? Here, take a look at the same for inspiration.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor

The diva knows to turn up the heat in shimmery outfits which is all things sizzling.

Mouni Roy

She never fails to impress when it comes to fashion and can totally nail anything.

Sara Ali Khan

She knows to keep our attention intact with her sexy fashion sense.

Kangana Ranaut

The actress wore a pretty black dress which every fashionable lady must have in her wardrobe.

Madhuri Dixit

The actress looks hot in this off-shoulder white shimmery dress that looked sexy because of the feathers.

Kiara Advani

She is looking sexy in this shimmery jumpsuit that had pockets and also a belt.

Priyanka Chopra

She looks fierce in this orange-golden shimmery dress which is just wow.

Nora Fatehi

She looks hot in this red-coloured bodycon dress which is making her look gorgeous.

Huma Qureshi

The diva looks hot in this white shine where she exudes boss babe vibes.

Malaika Arora

The diva looked hot in a silver sequined gown that had dynamic sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

