Top 10 Bollywood films copied from Hollywood or Japanese movies

There have been many Bollywood films that reportedly have been copied from the past. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2023

Satte Pe Satta

Sanjay Gupta's Kaante was reportedly inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s heist thriller Reservoir Dogs. In Kaante, a heist is planned just like in Reservoir Dogs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Murder

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat made a roar with Murder two years post Diane Lane and Olivier Martinez created a storm with their romantic scenes in Unfaithful (2002).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chachi 420

Chachi 420 got its inspiration from Mrs. Doubtfire. The plot is about a father cross dressing to remain close to his children.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha

French Kiss was not a hit and then the makers of Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha revealed the movie was based on French Kiss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

God Tussi Great Ho

Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra's movie was similar to Bruce Almighty that had Jim Carrey and Jennifer Aniston.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai

Audience found a lot of similarities in Uday Chopra'sMere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai with My Best Friend’s Wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Tum

In When Harry Met Sally Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan showed whether a man and a woman could be friends. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji showed the same in Hum Tum.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chocolate

A cop was misleaded in The Usual Suspects. Irrfan Khan does the same thing in Chocolate where he misleads Anil Kapoor his lawyer about a robber he never did.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaante

Sanjay Gupta's Kaante was reportedly inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s heist thriller Reservoir Dogs. In Kaante, a heist is planned just like in Reservoir Dogs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Qayamat

Sean Connery and Nicholas Cage were seen saving the city of San Francisc from a chemical attack in The Rock. Qayamat also showed Ajay Devgn and Aashish Chaudhary saving Mumbai from attacks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chocolate

A cop was misleaded in The Usual Suspects. Irrfan Khan does the same thing in Chocolate where he misleads Anil Kapoor his lawyer about a robber he never did.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood actresses who opted for nudes to make a statement

 

 Find Out More