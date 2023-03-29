Top 10 Bollywood films copied from Hollywood or Japanese movies

There have been many Bollywood films that reportedly have been copied from the past. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2023
Sanjay Gupta's Kaante was reportedly inspired by Quentin Tarantino's heist thriller Reservoir Dogs. In Kaante, a heist is planned just like in Reservoir Dogs.
Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat made a roar with Murder two years post Diane Lane and Olivier Martinez created a storm with their romantic scenes in Unfaithful (2002).
Chachi 420 got its inspiration from Mrs. Doubtfire. The plot is about a father cross dressing to remain close to his children.
French Kiss was not a hit and then the makers of Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha revealed the movie was based on French Kiss.
Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra's movie was similar to Bruce Almighty that had Jim Carrey and Jennifer Aniston.
Audience found a lot of similarities in Uday Chopra'sMere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai with My Best Friend's Wedding.
In When Harry Met Sally Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan showed whether a man and a woman could be friends. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji showed the same in Hum Tum.
A cop was misleaded in The Usual Suspects. Irrfan Khan does the same thing in Chocolate where he misleads Anil Kapoor his lawyer about a robber he never did.
Sean Connery and Nicholas Cage were seen saving the city of San Francisc from a chemical attack in The Rock. Qayamat also showed Ajay Devgn and Aashish Chaudhary saving Mumbai from attacks.
