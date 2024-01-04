Top 10 Bollywood films on OTT that you didn't know were a remake of Korean movies
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
Salman Khan's movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is reportedly a remake of Korean film Masquerade. The OG Korean film was a period drama. The Hindi movie is on Zee5.
Sanjay Dutt's heart wrenching film Zinda is a remake of Korean film Oldboy. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video is about a man let free after being imprisoned for 14 years.
Te3n movie on Amazon Prime Video is a mystery thriller. It is said to be a remake of Korean movie named Montage.
Salman Khan's movie Radhe is said to be inspired from Korean drama - The Outlaws. Radhe is on Netflix while The Outlaws is on Amazon Prime Video.
John Abraham's movie Rocky Handsome is a remake of South Korean neo-noir thriller called A Man From Nowhere. The Hindi movie is on SonyLiv.
Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan is a remake of Korean film called The Bittersweet Life. The story revolves around a hitman and his boss' mistress.
Singh is Bliing is said to be a remake of My WIfe Is A Gangster 3. Both are comedy films with a dash of action.
Murder 2 is a remake of 2008 Korean release The Chaser. It is about an ex-policeman tasked to find a missing sex worker.
Bharat is said to be a remake of An Ode To My Father. Salman Khan's movie that evokes patriotism is on Amazon Prime Video.
Kartik Aaryan's movie Dhamaka in which he played the role of a radio jockey is said to be a remake of The Terror Live. The Hindi film is on Netflix.
Jazbaa is a remake of Korean film called Seven Days. The story is about a lawyer whose daughter is kidnapped. She has seven days to save her. The movie is on Zee5.
Ek Villain is remade from a K-film called I Saw the Devil. Ek Villain is on Disney+Hotstar.
