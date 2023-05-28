Top 10 Bollywood films shot in the beautiful Kashmir

Here is the list of Bollywood films that were shot in picturesque Kashmir

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023

Films shot in Kashmir

From Raazi to Notebook, take a look at films shot in Kashmir

Raazi

Raazi is about a Kashmiri girl married to a Pakistani family as a spy.

Fitoor

Fitoor opens up in Kashmir and is a romance drama starring Katrina Kaif and Aditya roy Kapoor.

Notebook

Notebook is set in the valley of picturesque Kashmir.

Highway

Highway was shot in Aru Valley of Kashmir.

Shikara

Shikara is a love story of the Kashmiri Pandit couple.

Haider

Haider is set against the backdrop of 1995 Kashmir.

Hamid

Hamis is shot in Kashmir as it explores the conflicts of the beautiful valley.

Roja

Roja is a beautiful love story set and shot in Kashmir.

Mission Kashmir

The film revolves around the Kashmir insurgency.

Valley of Saints

Valley of Saints is a romantic tale set in Dal Lake of Kashmir.

