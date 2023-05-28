Top 10 Bollywood films shot in the beautiful Kashmir

Here is the list of Bollywood films that were shot in picturesque KashmirSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023
Raazi is about a Kashmiri girl married to a Pakistani family as a spy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fitoor opens up in Kashmir and is a romance drama starring Katrina Kaif and Aditya roy Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Notebook is set in the valley of picturesque Kashmir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Highway was shot in Aru Valley of Kashmir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shikara is a love story of the Kashmiri Pandit couple.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Haider is set against the backdrop of 1995 Kashmir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hamis is shot in Kashmir as it explores the conflicts of the beautiful valley.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Roja is a beautiful love story set and shot in Kashmir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film revolves around the Kashmir insurgency.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Valley of Saints is a romantic tale set in Dal Lake of Kashmir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
