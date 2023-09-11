Top 10 Bollywood films shot in the beautiful locales of Kashmir

Alia Bhatt's Raazi to Katrina Kaif's Fitoor, a look at Bollywood films that were shot in Kashmir.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Films shot in Kashmir

Several Bollywood films including Raazi, Phantom and more were shot in Kashmir.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

The film was shot at Kashmir Valley, Srinagar and Ladakh.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Some shots of the film were shot at Betab Valley, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Aru Valley and Chandanwari.

Raazi

Alia Bhatt's film was shot in the Valley of Kashmir, Srinagar and Pahalgam.

Student Of The Year

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's film was shot at Dehradun and Srinagar.

Phantom

Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif's film was shot at Gulmarg.

Fitoor

Katrina Kaif's film was shot at Dal Lake, Nishat Bagh, Srinagar and more beautiful places.

Haider

Shahid Kapoor's film was shot in Kashmir Valley and Dal Lake, Nishat Bagh, Sun Temple, Naseem Bagh, Martand Sun Temple and Sonmarg.

Highway

Alia Bhatt's film was shot at Pahalgam and Aru Valley of Kashmir.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan's film was shot in Kashmir Valley, Sonmarg, Zoji La and some parts of Delhi.

