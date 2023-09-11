Top 10 Bollywood films shot in the beautiful locales of Kashmir

Alia Bhatt's Raazi to Katrina Kaif's Fitoor, a look at Bollywood films that were shot in Kashmir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Several Bollywood films including Raazi, Phantom and more were shot in Kashmir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film was shot at Kashmir Valley, Srinagar and Ladakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Some shots of the film were shot at Betab Valley, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Aru Valley and Chandanwari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt's film was shot in the Valley of Kashmir, Srinagar and Pahalgam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's film was shot at Dehradun and Srinagar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif's film was shot at Gulmarg.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif's film was shot at Dal Lake, Nishat Bagh, Srinagar and more beautiful places.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor's film was shot in Kashmir Valley and Dal Lake, Nishat Bagh, Sun Temple, Naseem Bagh, Martand Sun Temple and Sonmarg.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt's film was shot at Pahalgam and Aru Valley of Kashmir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's film was shot in Kashmir Valley, Sonmarg, Zoji La and some parts of Delhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
