Top 10 Bollywood films that are a copy of Hollywood classics

From Ghajini to Bang Bang - List of Bollywood films allegedly copies from Hollywood movies.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023

Bang Bang

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's film is an official remake of Knight and Day.

Ghajini

Aamir Khan's Ghajini was said to be a copy of Christopher Nolan's Momento.

We Are Family

We Are Family was allegedly an adaption of Step Mom that starred Julia Roberts.

Dostana

Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham's movie Dostana was said to be inspired from I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry.

Players

Satte Pe Satta

Satte Pe Satta was said to be an adaptation of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

Kante

Kante movie appeared inspired from Reservoir Dogs.

U Me Aur Hum

U Me Aur Hum was allegedly inspired from The Notebook.

Murder

Murder was allegedly a copy of Unfaithful.

Dil Bole Hadippa!

‘Dil Bole Hadippa! was said to be a copy of She's The Man.

