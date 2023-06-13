Top 10 Bollywood films that are a copy of Hollywood classics

From Ghajini to Bang Bang - List of Bollywood films allegedly copies from Hollywood movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023
Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's film is an official remake of Knight and Day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's Ghajini was said to be a copy of Christopher Nolan's Momento.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We Are Family was allegedly an adaption of Step Mom that starred Julia Roberts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham's movie Dostana was said to be inspired from I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Satte Pe Satta was said to be an adaptation of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kante movie appeared inspired from Reservoir Dogs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
U Me Aur Hum was allegedly inspired from The Notebook.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Murder was allegedly a copy of Unfaithful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
‘Dil Bole Hadippa! was said to be a copy of She's The Man.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!