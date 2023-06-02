Top 10 Bollywood films that became a success despite not having a lead heroine

Here is the list of Bollywood movies that became superhits despite the absence of a lead heroine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023
Well, an actress is a major factor in films success however there have been movies that are superhits without female leads.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar were enough to entertain people. There was no need of a female lead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Aamir Khan film connected emotionally with a large audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The acting was so great that the absence of a female lead did not bother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The excellent star cast were so entertaining that the absence of a female lead was not felt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film revolves around two men Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on father-son duo was successful without a female lead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Life of Pi is about a boy who is stranded in a boat in the middle of nowhere.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is stomach hurting comedy flick. The movie has the top comedians and no lead heroine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Rajeev Khandelwal has no heroine yet it garnered success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is about a teenage boy following his dream. Rajat Barmecha shouldered the movie and did not let the audience feel the lack of a heroine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!