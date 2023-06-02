Top 10 Bollywood films that became a success despite not having a lead heroine

Here is the list of Bollywood movies that became superhits despite the absence of a lead heroine.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023

Superhit movies without lead heroine

Well, an actress is a major factor in films success however there have been movies that are superhits without female leads.

Oh My God

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar were enough to entertain people. There was no need of a female lead.

Taare Zameen Par

This Aamir Khan film connected emotionally with a large audience.

Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii

The acting was so great that the absence of a female lead did not bother.

Dhamal

The excellent star cast were so entertaining that the absence of a female lead was not felt.

A Wednesday

The film revolves around two men Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher.

Ferrari Ki Sawaari

The film on father-son duo was successful without a female lead.

Life of Pi

Life of Pi is about a boy who is stranded in a boat in the middle of nowhere.

Journey Bombay to Goa: Laughter Unlimited

The movie is stomach hurting comedy flick. The movie has the top comedians and no lead heroine.

Aamir

The film starring Rajeev Khandelwal has no heroine yet it garnered success.

Udaan

The movie is about a teenage boy following his dream. Rajat Barmecha shouldered the movie and did not let the audience feel the lack of a heroine.

