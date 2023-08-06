Top 10 Bollywood films that celebrate azaadi and patriotism

Here are the top 10 Bollywood films that celebrate patriotism.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023

Chak De! India

Shah Rukh Khan's film is about a former hockey team captain who proves his love for the nation by coaching the women's hockey team.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swades

Shah Rukh Khan's Swades is another patriotic movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raazi

Alia Bhatt's Raazi gives you goosebumps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rang De Basanti

Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti brings out the patriotic feeling amongst youth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lagaan

Lagaan beautifully portrays the feeling of patriotism.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

LOC: Kargil

The Kargil War story has been portrayed in the film. It shows how the families of the soldiers suffer after the loss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Border

The story is based on the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lakshya

Lakshya involves a small part of the Kargil war.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal celebrates India's mission to the mars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

83

India's 1983 world cup win couldn't have been celebrated in a better way than this film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and more: Top celebs who married their childhood love

 

 Find Out More