Top 10 Bollywood films that did not have happy endings

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023

In Shershaah, Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple's love story meets with a tragic end as he gets killed.

In Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput's character passes away.

In Raanjhanna, Kundan played by Dhanush passes away.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil too does not have a quite conventional ending where two characters come to fall in love with each other.

In Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's characters die.

In Ghajini, Aamir Khan's character kills the villain but he isn't united with his love.

Gehraiyaan is not the typical Bollywood film with a happy ending.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Ranveer and Deepika's characters shoot each other to be united by death.

In Aashiqui 2, Aditya Roy Kapur's character Rahul dies by suicide in the end.

In Kai Po Che, Sushant Singh Rajput's character Ish gets killed.

