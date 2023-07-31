Top 10 Bollywood films that will inspire you to turn into an entrepreneur

Here are some top Bollywood business-related films for entrepreneurs that will encourage you to.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023

Guru

This movie brilliantly portrays the life of Dhirubhai Ambani, Reliance Empire's owner.

Rocket Singh:Salesman of the Year

Rocket Singh is based on a man who is a salesperson and later launches his own company.

3-idiots

This film inspires everyone who wants to set their career by their choice, not by their degree.

Badmaash Company

The films show four friends who do the wrong things in the right way to make a lot of money.

Corporate

The only film that clearly portrays the bad aspects of corporate life

Hindi Medium

This film is about a self-made businessman who struggles to get his daughter admission to a reputed school.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The movie encourages us to embrace life's ups and downs and live it to the fullest.

Baazaar

The film shows how Dalal Street works and what happens behind closed curtains.

Band Baaja Baarat

This film is about a girl with big ambition and a boy with life's flow who embark on a wedding planning venture.

Rajneeti

This film teaches you the challenges and situations one's going to face in a competitive environment.

