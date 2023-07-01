Top 10 Bollywood films, web series on OTT that describe life and struggles of Mumbai
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023
Kiran Rao's directorial debut Dhobi Ghat on Netflix is a story of four characters from different class of society.
Mumbai Meri Jaan on Google Play is based on serial train blasts in Mumbai that took place on July 11, 2007.
Mumbai Salsa is about four pairs who are living in Mumbai and who meet accidentally in a Mumbai bar called Mumbai Salsa on MX Player.
Set in 1970s, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai is a story of two gangsters Sultan and Shoaib on Disney+ Hotstar.
Mumbai through decades, Sacred Games captures the Bambaiya spirit like no other on Netflix.
Many local things are spotted, many landmarks of Mumbai are there in Breathe on Amazon Prime Video.
Mumbai's house-hunting traumas is well shown in Masaba Masaba on Netflix.
You will see sights you have missed while being under lockdown in Bombay Begums on Netflix.
Mithila Palkar's character wants to make it big in Aamchi Mumbai in Girl In The City on MX Player.
Helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor, City of Dreams has politics, drama, and Mumbai as backdrop on Disney+Hotstar.
We are glued to OTT platforms and cannot help but watch shows that have Mumbai.
Want to update your next-binge list?
