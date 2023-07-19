Top 10 Bollywood flops that later gained popularity
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath was a big-time flop but over time it became cult classic of Indian cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Andaz Apna Apna became a cult classic over time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaagaz Ke Phool was a failure but it later became a cult classic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakeezah turned out to be iconic after getting flopped when released.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lamhe was a flop when released but is not tagged as iconic movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sholay was a massive flop but with time it became a hit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker was a commercial failure but is now a cult classic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rockstar failed at the box office but received popularity later.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya was a commercial failure but received critical acclaim on OTT.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhol is considered one of the best comedy movies however it was declared a flop at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bigg Boss contestants who had potential to win but lost the coveted trophy
Find Out More