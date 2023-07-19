Top 10 Bollywood flops that later gained popularity

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath was a big-time flop but over time it became cult classic of Indian cinema.

Andaz Apna Apna became a cult classic over time.

Kaagaz Ke Phool was a failure but it later became a cult classic.

Pakeezah turned out to be iconic after getting flopped when released.

Lamhe was a flop when released but is not tagged as iconic movie.

Sholay was a massive flop but with time it became a hit.

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker was a commercial failure but is now a cult classic.

Rockstar failed at the box office but received popularity later.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya was a commercial failure but received critical acclaim on OTT.

Dhol is considered one of the best comedy movies however it was declared a flop at the box office.

