Top 10 Bollywood hook steps of 2023 which went viral

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023

The catchy beat of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from the King Khan film Pathaan, caught social media by storm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munda Sona Hun Main by Kartik was much loved by his fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks to Shah Rukh Khan's stylish look and his easy going yet groovy dance moves, the Jawan song Chaleya became incredibly famous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Giving us another hookstep, Ranbir made us dance to the beats of Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt rocked the main step of Dhindhora Baje Re which every influencer tried to copy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

From the moment Tere Vaaste's hook steps dropped, they became instantly famous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The nation couldn't get enough of Sun Sajni's incredible garba movements, which quickly became a highlight of the Navaratri celebration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

During the wedding season, the country was captivated by the iconic steps of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Show Me the Thumka.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky and Kiara’s bijli set the stage on fire with its super funky moves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What Jhumka got everyone grooving on the dancefloor with its famous dance step.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salaar star Prabhas to rule hearts; to break records of Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and other Telugu stars?   

 

 Find Out More