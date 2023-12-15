Top 10 Bollywood hook steps of 2023 which went viral
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023
The catchy beat of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from the King Khan film Pathaan, caught social media by storm.
Munda Sona Hun Main by Kartik was much loved by his fans.
Thanks to Shah Rukh Khan's stylish look and his easy going yet groovy dance moves, the Jawan song Chaleya became incredibly famous.
Giving us another hookstep, Ranbir made us dance to the beats of Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai.
Alia Bhatt rocked the main step of Dhindhora Baje Re which every influencer tried to copy.
From the moment Tere Vaaste's hook steps dropped, they became instantly famous.
The nation couldn't get enough of Sun Sajni's incredible garba movements, which quickly became a highlight of the Navaratri celebration.
During the wedding season, the country was captivated by the iconic steps of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Show Me the Thumka.
Vicky and Kiara’s bijli set the stage on fire with its super funky moves.
What Jhumka got everyone grooving on the dancefloor with its famous dance step.
