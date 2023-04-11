Top 10 Bollywood jodis who were paired most number of times
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2023
were paired in almost 15 movies including Andaz, Barsaat and Aawara.
The couple went on to feature in 20 movie together.
Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have been paired together for a total of 15 films.
The couple worked together on almost 16 films such as Rafoo Chakkar, Amar Akbar Anthony and more
Mehmood has registered several movies with Aruna Irani. Roughly they were paired in 36 films.
Jeetendra and Sridevi were a hit pair at that time having appeared in 18 movies together.
Dara Singh and Mumtaaz have worked together in several movies approximately 20
Kader Khan and Aruna Irani mark the highest number of films together with a total of 50 movies
Dharmendra and Hema Malini have featured together in nearly 30 films.
Ashok Kumar has appeared in a total of 30 movies with Nirupa Roy.
