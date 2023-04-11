Top 10 Bollywood jodis who were paired most number of times

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2023

were paired in almost 15 movies including Andaz, Barsaat and Aawara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The couple went on to feature in 20 movie together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have been paired together for a total of 15 films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The couple worked together on almost 16 films such as Rafoo Chakkar, Amar Akbar Anthony and more

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mehmood has registered several movies with Aruna Irani. Roughly they were paired in 36 films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jeetendra and Sridevi were a hit pair at that time having appeared in 18 movies together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dara Singh and Mumtaaz have worked together in several movies approximately 20

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kader Khan and Aruna Irani mark the highest number of films together with a total of 50 movies

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have featured together in nearly 30 films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ashok Kumar has appeared in a total of 30 movies with Nirupa Roy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Educational qualifications of Deol family

 

 Find Out More