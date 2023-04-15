Top 10 celeb love marriages that didn't last

Rupal Purohit

Apr 15, 2023

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s relationship didn’t work out even after 14 years.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan separated after sharing 22 years of beautiful memories.

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap started sating in 2009 and divorced in 2015

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta parted ways after 15 years

Kamal Hasan and Sarika were in a live-in relationship’s in 1980’s however after marrying they separated in 2004

Karishma Kapoor’s love marriage with Sanjay Kapur ended in ugly divorce

Manisha Koirala ended her marriage with Samrat Dahal after two years

Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija parted ways after 11 years

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Akhtar had been married for 15 years

Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget called it quits before he got married to Bipasha Basu

