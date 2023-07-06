Top 10 Bollywood love stories that have a message for the audience

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge teaches the importance of family values and tradition in a modern world.

Jab We Met highlights the importance of self-discovery and following your heart.

Kal Ho Naa Ho teaches us to cherish every moment of life and never take anything for granted.

Historical romance Bajirao Mastani teaches us about the power of true love and the sacrifices one has to make to protect it.

Barfi is a heartwarming love story between a deaf-mute boy and an autistic girl who teaches us to appreciate the beauty of differences.

Rockstar is a musical love story schocasing sacrifice one has to make to achieve success.

The love story of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani teaches that one should express their feeling before its too late.

The love of Padman for his wife inspires us to break the taboo and go beyond limits.

Sanam Teri Kasam teaches us that true love is about accepting and loving someone unconditionally, regardless of their flaws or societal expectations.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein primary message is about the importance of honesty and integrity.

Thanks For Reading!

