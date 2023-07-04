Top 10 Bollywood movies inspired by books
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023
Kai Po Che! is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life.
7 Khoon is based on author Ruskin Bond's short story, Susanna's Seven Husbands.
Aisha is an adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma.
3 Idiots is based on acclaimed author Chetan Bhagat's bestseller Five Point Someone.
Slumdog Millionaire is an adaptation of the novel Q & A (2005) by Indian author and diplomat Vikas Swarup.
Hello was also based on Chetan Bhagat's fiction work One Night at Call Center.
The Blue Umbrella is another adaptation by Vishal Bhardawaj which was based on a short story of the same name by Ruskin Bond.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya is a flick based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's short Russian story White Nights.
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardawaj adapted the story of Othello by Shakespeare in his film Omkara.
The Namesake by Mira Nair was based on Jumpa Lahiri's book The New Yorker.
