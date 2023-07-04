Top 10 Bollywood movies inspired by books

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023

Kai Po Che! is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

7 Khoon is based on author Ruskin Bond's short story, Susanna's Seven Husbands.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aisha is an adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3 Idiots is based on acclaimed author Chetan Bhagat's bestseller Five Point Someone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Slumdog Millionaire is an adaptation of the novel Q & A (2005) by Indian author and diplomat Vikas Swarup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hello was also based on Chetan Bhagat's fiction work One Night at Call Center.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Blue Umbrella is another adaptation by Vishal Bhardawaj which was based on a short story of the same name by Ruskin Bond.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya is a flick based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's short Russian story White Nights.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardawaj adapted the story of Othello by Shakespeare in his film Omkara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Namesake by Mira Nair was based on Jumpa Lahiri's book The New Yorker.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There have been many movies that have been made from novels.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These movies have been classics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian stars who are very religious

 

 Find Out More