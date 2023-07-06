Top 10 Bollywood movies inspired by true events
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023
Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is the real story of a woman fighting against the nation for the custody of her children.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Airlift is based on the incident when Irag invaded Kuwait and how a businessman saved stranded Indians.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
26/11 explores the terrorist attack that happened in Mumbai and left entire nation in shock.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi when 21 sikhs fought against 10,000 Pashtun invaders.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Uri: The Surgical Strike depicts India’s response to the Uri attack in 2016.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talvar is based on the double murder case of Noida.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manjhi: The Mountain Man is the story of man who himself carved a path through mountains.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Super 30 is inspired by the story of a teacher Anand Kumar who helped 30 underprivileged students to pass the JEE examinations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Omerta is based on the true incident of a terrorist Ahmed Omar Sheikh who murdered a Wall Street Journal writer Daniel Pearl.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neerja is based on the true event of how a young flight attendant risks her life to save passengers after a flight is hijacked by terrorists.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asur 2 and more top 10 web series on cybercrime to watch on OTT
Find Out More