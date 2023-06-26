Top 10 Bollywood movies made on social evils that are a shocking eye opener, watch on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023
Padman on Netflix is about how a man notices his wife using a dirty rag and his attempts to spread hygiene in a financially effective manner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Toilet Ek Prem Katha on Netflix is about how having toilets at home is very important for India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lipstick Under My Burkha on Amazon Prime Video is about the freedom to wear anything and to earn a living.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ki And Ka on Amazon Prime Video is about gender role reversals.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prem Rog on Zee 5 is about an Indian rural love story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Margarita with a Straw on Jio Cinema is about differently-abled individuals
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kya Kehna on Amazon Prime Video is about how a single girl child in a family is loved.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fire on Voot shows how misogynistic people view women as an object.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women on Zee 5 is about the depiction of women in rural India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh on OTT Play was amazing with Rajpal’s amazing acting of being suspicious
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood has definitely come up with some very out-of-the-box movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Movies, which viewers didn’t see coming and were impressed by the storylines.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most watched movies on Netflix ever, how many have you seen?
Find Out More