Top 10 Bollywood movies made on social evils that are a shocking eye opener, watch on OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023

Padman on Netflix is about how a man notices his wife using a dirty rag and his attempts to spread hygiene in a financially effective manner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toilet Ek Prem Katha on Netflix is about how having toilets at home is very important for India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lipstick Under My Burkha on Amazon Prime Video is about the freedom to wear anything and to earn a living.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ki And Ka on Amazon Prime Video is about gender role reversals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prem Rog on Zee 5 is about an Indian rural love story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Margarita with a Straw on Jio Cinema is about differently-abled individuals

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kya Kehna on Amazon Prime Video is about how a single girl child in a family is loved.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fire on Voot shows how misogynistic people view women as an object.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women on Zee 5 is about the depiction of women in rural India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh on OTT Play was amazing with Rajpal’s amazing acting of being suspicious

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood has definitely come up with some very out-of-the-box movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Movies, which viewers didn’t see coming and were impressed by the storylines.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most watched movies on Netflix ever, how many have you seen?

 

 Find Out More