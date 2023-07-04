Top 10 Bollywood movies of 2022: Where to watch on OTT?

From Uunchai to Sita Ramam, Here is the list of 10 Best Bollywood Movies Of 2022:

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023

Uunchai on Zee5

Three old friends trek in order to grant their buddy's final desire.

Qala on Netflix

This film is a must- watch because it is different from the usual Bollywood fare.

Drishyam 2 on Prime Video

The performances of Ajay Devgan and Akshay Khanna are the cherry on top.

Gangubai Kathiawadi on Netflix

It showcases the harsh reality of people involved in prostitution.

Jogi on Netflix

The film’s plot is set during the 1980 riots.

Salam Venky on Zee5

The movie Salam Venky addresses the subject of euthanasia.

Doctor G on Netflix

It showcases how some professions are still considered based of gender.

Jhund on Zee5

Definitely a masterpiece performed by Amitabh Bachchan.

Chup on Zee5

The movie is a spine-chilling thriller.

Sita Ramam on Disney+ Hotstar

The soundtrack to the film is a cherry on the cake.

