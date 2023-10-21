Top 10 Bollywood movies on college romance to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Here are some movies that capture the essence of college life, friendships, and romance.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023

Student of the Year - Amazon Prime Video

Karan Johar's modern college drama showcases the competition and love stories among students of St. Teresa College.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yaariyan - Disney+ Hotstar

A college romance film where a group of students navigates love, friendship, and challenges in a beautiful hill station.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Chahta Hai - Netflix

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, this film follows the lives, friendships, and romantic entanglements of three close friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na - Netflix

A light-hearted college love story that revolves around the close bond between two best friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - Netflix

This iconic film, directed by Karan Johar, explores the journey of friendship and love among college friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar - Zee 5

Set in a college backdrop, this film combines sports rivalry and youthful romance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishq Vishk - Amazon Prime Video

Starring Shahid Kapoor, this movie explores the romantic aspirations and dilemmas of college life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Main Hoon Na - Netflix

A mix of action and romance, this movie follows the life of a military major who goes undercover in a college to reconnect with his daughter and also finds love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Student of The Year 2 - Amazon Prime Video

Student of The Year is another college romance under Dharma Productions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohabbatein - Amazon Prime Video

This film, directed by Aditya Chopra, tells the story of love and rebellion in Gurukul

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated Bollywood movies one must not miss on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More