Top 10 Bollywood movies on college romance to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Here are some movies that capture the essence of college life, friendships, and romance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023
Karan Johar's modern college drama showcases the competition and love stories among students of St. Teresa College.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A college romance film where a group of students navigates love, friendship, and challenges in a beautiful hill station.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Farhan Akhtar, this film follows the lives, friendships, and romantic entanglements of three close friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A light-hearted college love story that revolves around the close bond between two best friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This iconic film, directed by Karan Johar, explores the journey of friendship and love among college friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Set in a college backdrop, this film combines sports rivalry and youthful romance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Shahid Kapoor, this movie explores the romantic aspirations and dilemmas of college life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A mix of action and romance, this movie follows the life of a military major who goes undercover in a college to reconnect with his daughter and also finds love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Student of The Year is another college romance under Dharma Productions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film, directed by Aditya Chopra, tells the story of love and rebellion in GurukulSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!