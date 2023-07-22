Top 10 Bollywood movies on domestic violence on OTT that will leave you shaken
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2023
Darlings on Netflix starring Alia Bhatt proved otherwise. It showed us the reality behind abusive marriage.
Parched on Amazon Prime Video captures the many evils women undergo in society.
Hamari Adhuri Kahani on Amazon Prime Video serves as a reminder that women can walk out of abusive marriages.
Thappad on Amazon Prime Video serves as a lesson to take a stand against domestic violence.
Directed by Luv Ranjan, Akaash Vaani on Amazon Prime Video narrates the plight of a woman after marriage and how she deals with marital rape.
Provoked on Jio Cinema s based on the true story of Kiranjit Ahluwalia, who killed her rapist and abusive husband to save her own life.
Rekha delivered a stellar performance in Khoon Bhari Maang. Watch it on Zee 5.
Agni Sakshi on Zee 5 shows how the cute little over-protectiveness becomes controlling and quickly turns into domestic violence.
7 Khoon Maaf on Netflix is based on Ruskin Bond’s book, Susanna’s Seven Husbands.
Mehndi on Amazon Prime Video shows backward and garbage thinking of our society towards women.
Films are considered the mirror of society.
Bollywood has managed to make films that are close to reality of domestic violence.
