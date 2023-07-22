Top 10 Bollywood movies on domestic violence on OTT that will leave you shaken

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2023

Darlings on Netflix starring Alia Bhatt proved otherwise. It showed us the reality behind abusive marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parched on Amazon Prime Video captures the many evils women undergo in society.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hamari Adhuri Kahani on Amazon Prime Video serves as a reminder that women can walk out of abusive marriages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thappad on Amazon Prime Video serves as a lesson to take a stand against domestic violence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Akaash Vaani on Amazon Prime Video narrates the plight of a woman after marriage and how she deals with marital rape.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Provoked on Jio Cinema s based on the true story of Kiranjit Ahluwalia, who killed her rapist and abusive husband to save her own life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha delivered a stellar performance in Khoon Bhari Maang. Watch it on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agni Sakshi on Zee 5 shows how the cute little over-protectiveness becomes controlling and quickly turns into domestic violence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

7 Khoon Maaf on Netflix is based on Ruskin Bond’s book, Susanna’s Seven Husbands.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mehndi on Amazon Prime Video shows backward and garbage thinking of our society towards women.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Films are considered the mirror of society.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood has managed to make films that are close to reality of domestic violence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna Top 10 looks for a rainy day date

 

 Find Out More