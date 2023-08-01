Top 10 Bollywood movies on intercaste marriages on Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here, watch out for Bollywood films on intercaste marriages which are classics and too good to miss upon.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023

Dhadak

Dhadak on Amazon Prime Video had heartwarming performances of lead stars and showcased the brutality of honour killing.

Mukkabaaz

Mukkabaaz on Jio Cinema who dares to fall in love with the upper-caste niece of a boxing federation head.

Chauranga

Chauranga shows how a upper caste man falls in love with a lower caste girl. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

2 States

2 States shows different caste backgrounds and cultural sensibilities on Netflix.

Ankur

Ankur is about a boy from upper class falls in love with a Dalit girl, and the story revolves around their love affair. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Bajirao Mastani

There is no way to measure true love as it is not bound by a stringent time or place.

Jodhaa Akbar

The marriage of the greatest king of the Mughal empire, Akbar and the princess of Jodhpur, Jodhaa was based on an alliance. Watch on Netflix.

Ishaqzaade

Ishaqzaade is a story of two rebellious youth who initially used to hate each other but ended up falling in love later on. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Vicky Donor

A young Punjabi boy Vicky falls for a divorcee Bengali girl. Watch on Jio Cinema.

Veer-Zaara

Veer-Zaara on Amazon Prime Video shows the love story of Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh and Zaara Hayaat Khan

Intercaste marriages

Bollywood has shown progressive movies related to intercaste marriages.

About Bollywood intercaste marriage-based movies

These films have had a good fan base.

