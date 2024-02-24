Top 10 Bollywood movies on OTT that people regret not watching in theatres

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024

Swades on Netflix is one SRK movie that fans regret not seeing in cinemas

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF on Disney is another film people feel they missed out on

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sam Bahadur on Zee5 is also a movie many missed out watching

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Wednesday on Netflix is also a cult classic for film lovers

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

An Action Hero on Netflix also falls in the category

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tumbadd on Prime Video is one movie everyone regrets not watching on big screen

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangs Of Wasseypur is also a film which many did not see in theatres

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK fans also regret not watching MNIK in cinema halls

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You can watch Ash, Ajay's Raincoat on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badlapur on JIO Cinema also falls in the category

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT where male leads were all green flag characters

 

 Find Out More