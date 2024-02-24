Top 10 Bollywood movies on OTT that people regret not watching in theatres
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024
Swades on Netflix is one SRK movie that fans regret not seeing in cinemas
KGF on Disney is another film people feel they missed out on
Sam Bahadur on Zee5 is also a movie many missed out watching
A Wednesday on Netflix is also a cult classic for film lovers
An Action Hero on Netflix also falls in the category
Tumbadd on Prime Video is one movie everyone regrets not watching on big screen
Gangs Of Wasseypur is also a film which many did not see in theatres
SRK fans also regret not watching MNIK in cinema halls
You can watch Ash, Ajay's Raincoat on Prime Video
Badlapur on JIO Cinema also falls in the category
