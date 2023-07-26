Top 10 Bollywood movies on OTT that will give you a headache

These are the 15 painful movies you are better off skipping else will land with severe head pain.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Aag

Aag on Jio Cinema will make you want your head on to the wall.

Jaani Dushman

Jaani Dushman on Jio Cinema was an epic failure.

Karzzz

Karzzz on Disney+Hotstar lands up putting the audience to sleep.

Shakalaka Boom Boom

Shakalaka Boom Boom on Amazon Prime Video was a horrible movie.

Kidnap

Kidnap on Amazon Prime Video was one film that caused us a severe headache.

Action Replayy

Action Replayy on Voot made us yawn.

Money Hain Toh Honey Hain

Money Hain Toh Honey Hain on Voot was a flop movie.

Raavan

Raavan on Amazon Prime Video needs to spare all.

Jism 2

Jism 2 on Zee 5 showed Sunny Leone's desperation.

Popcorn Khao Mast Ho Jao

Popcorn Khao Mast Ho Jao on MX Player was a full-on waste.

Do not watch

We all have a list of movies that we could never watch it twice.

Splitting headache

These films will land you with a bad headache.

