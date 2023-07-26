Top 10 Bollywood movies on OTT that will give you a headache

These are the 15 painful movies you are better off skipping else will land with severe head pain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023
Aag on Jio Cinema will make you want your head on to the wall.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaani Dushman on Jio Cinema was an epic failure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karzzz on Disney+Hotstar lands up putting the audience to sleep.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shakalaka Boom Boom on Amazon Prime Video was a horrible movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kidnap on Amazon Prime Video was one film that caused us a severe headache.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Action Replayy on Voot made us yawn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Money Hain Toh Honey Hain on Voot was a flop movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raavan on Amazon Prime Video needs to spare all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jism 2 on Zee 5 showed Sunny Leone's desperation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popcorn Khao Mast Ho Jao on MX Player was a full-on waste.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We all have a list of movies that we could never watch it twice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These films will land you with a bad headache.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!