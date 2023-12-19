Top 10 Bollywood movies on OTT with sad endings will tear you up
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
Tumbbad is a supernatural thriller that leaves us with a haunting and sad climax. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ugly is an intense drama by Anurag Kashyap that ends with a dark conclusion. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Romantic drama Aashiqui 2 has a heartbreaking ending. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raman Raghav 2.0 is an unsettling psychological thriller with a grim conclusion. On Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kai Po Che! Is a friendship-based drama that takes a tragic turn towards the end. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guzaarish is a touching story of a paralyzed magician with an ending enough to put you in tears. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Black Friday is a movie based on the 1993 Bombay bombings, this film ends on a quiet and saddening note. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Name Is Khan, featuring SRK who is portrayed to have Asperger's syndrome, trying to address societal issues and finally ending on an emotional note. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A romantic drama Based on Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, Fitoor is a must-watch movie with a saddening conclusion. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raat Akeli Hai is a crime thriller with an ending that will leave you with lingering sadness. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: BTS pics of Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and others will leave fans excited
Find Out More