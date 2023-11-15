Top 10 Bollywood movies on true, deep, mad love to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on Amazon Prime Video is a classic romance that highlights the strength of true love and the obstacles faced to unite two lovers.
Veer-Zaara on Amazon Prime Video is a tale of selfless and enduring love between an Indian man and a Pakistani woman, spanning years of separation and struggle.
Devdas on Prime Video is a tragic love story that delves into unrequited love, passion, and self-destruction.
Barfi! On Netflix is a heartwarming story of unconventional love between a deaf and mute man and an autistic woman.
Mughal-e-Azam on Zee 5 is a historical epic showcasing an intense love story between Prince Salim and Anarkali, challenged by societal norms.
Aashiqui 2 on Prime Video is a poignant tale of love, sacrifice, and redemption amidst the challenges faced by a struggling musician and an aspiring singer.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on Netflix is a complex tale exploring unrequited love, friendship, and the intensity of emotions in relationships.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan on Prime Video is a story of undying love, sacrifice, and second chances amidst a backdrop of life's challenges and choices.
Kal Ho Naa Ho on Netflix is a story of unspoken love, sacrifice, and the celebration of life amidst impending loss.
Rockstar on JioCinema is a passionate love story intertwined with the pain of unfulfilled desires, success, and self-discovery.
