Top 10 Bollywood movies starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and others that were successful at Pakistan BO

A list of Bollywood movies that took Pakistan box office by storm
Sanjay Dutt's biographical movie made a business of Rs 37.60 crore at the Pakistan box office.
Salman Khan's Sultan minted Rs 33 crore at Pakistan BO.
Aamir Khan's movie Dhoom 3 collected Rs 25 crore.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan made a business of Rs 23 crore only at the Pakistan box office.
Aamir Khan's PK collected RS 23 crore at the box office of the neighboring country.
Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale earned Rs 20 crore in Pakistan.
Welcome Back tickled the audience of Pakistan and collected Rs 9.5 crore.
The film made a business of Rs 9 crore in Pakistan.
Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo moved the Pakistani audience earning Rs 8.80 crore.
Tamasha collected Rs 8.50 crore at Pakistan box office.
