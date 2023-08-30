Top 10 Bollywood movies starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and others that were successful at Pakistan BO

A list of Bollywood movies that took Pakistan box office by storm

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Sanju

Sanjay Dutt’s biographical movie made a business of Rs 37.60 crore at the Pakistan box office.

Sultan

Salman Khan’s Sultan minted Rs 33 crore at Pakistan BO.

Dhoom 3

Aamir Khan’s movie Dhoom 3 collected Rs 25 crore.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan made a business of Rs 23 crore only at the Pakistan box office.

PK

Aamir Khan’s PK collected RS 23 crore at the box office of the neighboring country.

Dilwale

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale earned Rs 20 crore in Pakistan.

Welcome Back

Welcome Back tickled the audience of Pakistan and collected Rs 9.5 crore.

Bajirao Mastani

The film made a business of Rs 9 crore in Pakistan.

Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo

Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo moved the Pakistani audience earning Rs 8.80 crore.

Tamasha

Tamasha collected Rs 8.50 crore at Pakistan box office.

