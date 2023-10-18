Top 10 Bollywood movies that are actually remakes of South Korean movies

Bollywood has a long-running tradition of remaking movies from other languages. 10 South Korean titles remade by Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
Salman's Radhe is a remake of the South Korean movie The Outlaws.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhe was directly released on OTT, Zee Plex.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer is a remake of South Korea movie Montage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi starrer is inspired by A Bittersweet Life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz starrer is remake of South India movie Lover's Concerto.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Did you ever think Anurag Basu would remake a South Korean movie in Bollywood?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman remade Ode to My Father, a South Korean movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
I Saw the Devil was remade in Bollywood with Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Ritesh Deshmukh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan starred in this remake inspired by the South Korean movie The Terror Live.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer movie is based on the South Korean movie Seven Days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Salman Khan movie which is a remake. This one is reportedly taken from Masquerade.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi starrer Murder 2 is inspired by the South Korean movie The Chaser.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
