Top 10 Bollywood movies that are actually remakes of South Korean movies

Bollywood has a long-running tradition of remaking movies from other languages. 10 South Korean titles remade by Bollywood.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023

Radhe movie 

Salman's Radhe is a remake of the South Korean movie The Outlaws.

Radhe was directly released on OTT, Zee Plex. 

Teen movie 

Amitabh Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer is a remake of South Korea movie Montage. 

Awarapan movie 

Emraan Hashmi starrer is inspired by A Bittersweet Life. 

Barfi movie 

Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz starrer is remake of South India movie Lover's Concerto. 

Did you ever think Anurag Basu would remake a South Korean movie in Bollywood? 

Bharat movie 

Salman remade Ode to My Father, a South Korean movie. 

Ek Villain movie 

I Saw the Devil was remade in Bollywood with Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Ritesh Deshmukh. 

Dhamaka movie 

Kartik Aaryan starred in this remake inspired by the South Korean movie The Terror Live. 

Jazbaa movie 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer movie is based on the South Korean movie Seven Days.  

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 

Another Salman Khan movie which is a remake. This one is reportedly taken from Masquerade. 

Murder 2 movie 

Emraan Hashmi starrer Murder 2 is inspired by the South Korean movie The Chaser. 

